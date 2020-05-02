Sparta HS Football Player Cody Ulrich Dies, 28

Cody LaMont Ulrich, a 2009 Sparta High School graduate and football player, died Thursday, April 16. He was 28.

Ulrich -- who had been living in Pompano Beach, Florida when he died -- played football during his freshman and part of his sophomore year. He was known for his intelligence and kind heart.

Ulrich had earned his Journeyman’s certification at Dixie Plumbing and later worked for Home Depot, his obituary says.

Fueled by a passion for all things Egypt, Ulrich had aspirations of becoming an Egyptologist. He also loved music, Star Wars and the Green Bay Packers, according to his obituary.

Ulrich is predeceased by his grandmother, Dorothy Smith, and survived by his 8-year-old son, Wyatt LaMont Ulrich; his parents, Charles H. Ulrich Jr. and Julie (Kays) Ulrich; his brothers, Charles H. Ulrich III and Cole A. Ulrich, as well as grandparents, cousins, aunts and uncles.

“Words cannot explain how many lives he touched with his smile and sense of humor,” reads Ulrich’s obituary.

“May his spirit and soul live on through all of us that had the pleasure to see that huge smile and caring heart.”

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.