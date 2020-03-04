Somerset Electrician Keith Kuzmenko Dies, 27

Keith Kuzmenko died on Feb. 9 at his home in Warren. He was 27 years old.

Born in New Brunswick, Keith worked as an electrician with Atlantis Electric in Somerset.

Keith was on the wrestling team and graduated from Watchung Hills Regional High School. He was also a member of Our Lady of the Mount Church in Warren, his obituary says.

Keith enjoyed spending time with his friends and family and working out.

Keith was predeceased by his mother, Mildred Casellini Tagman, and grandmother, Patricia Ryan. He is survived by his son, Lucas Aiello Kuzmenko; his father, Keith B. Kuzmenko; sister, Mildred Victoria Kuzmenko as well as grandparents, aunts, uncles and cousins, according to his obituary.

Tributes from Keith’s friends and family members are pouring in on his obituary:

“In time, may all your happy and wonderful memories of Keith be of great comfort to you,” reads one tribute.

“His star will shine down upon you forever.”

Donations in Keith’s name can be made to Watchung Hills Wrestling Association .

