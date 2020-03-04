Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: State Health Dept: Temple Attendees From NJ Should Self-Quarantine Due To Coronavirus
Obituaries

Somerset Electrician Keith Kuzmenko Dies, 27

Valerie Musson
Email me Read More Stories
Keith Kuzmenko
Keith Kuzmenko Photo Credit: Facebook photo

Keith Kuzmenko died on Feb. 9 at his home in Warren. He was 27 years old.

Born in New Brunswick, Keith worked as an electrician with Atlantis Electric in Somerset.

Keith was on the wrestling team and graduated from Watchung Hills Regional High School. He was also a member of Our Lady of the Mount Church in Warren, his obituary says.

Keith enjoyed spending time with his friends and family and working out.

Keith was predeceased by his mother, Mildred Casellini Tagman, and grandmother, Patricia Ryan. He is survived by his son, Lucas Aiello Kuzmenko; his father, Keith B. Kuzmenko; sister, Mildred Victoria Kuzmenko as well as grandparents, aunts, uncles and cousins, according to his obituary.

Tributes from Keith’s friends and family members are pouring in on his obituary:

“In time, may all your happy and wonderful memories of Keith be of great comfort to you,” reads one tribute.

“His star will shine down upon you forever.”

Donations in Keith’s name can be made to Watchung Hills Wrestling Association .

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.