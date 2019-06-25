Services Set For Alysa Matos of North Bergen, 20

Funeral arrangements have been made for the North Bergen woman who died Sunday from injuries sustained in a car crash in West New York last week.

Alysa Alexis Matos, a freelance artist, was remembered for making family and friends feel loved and for her creative pursuits, including graphic design and makeup artistry. She was 20 years old.

“She connected with her family and friends in a way that will be missed and treasured by us all. We know she will watch over all of us as one of God's angels and continue to shower us with her love,” her obituary reads.

She is survived by her mother, Jessica Barreto; her father, Vincent James Matos; her stepfather, Javier Castillo Sr.; and siblings Marcus, Bianca and Javier Jr.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, June 26 from 5 to 9 p.m. at the Riotto Funeral Home & Cremation Co., 3205 Kennedy Blvd., Jersey City, (For GPS use 14 Stagg Street, Jersey City).

Cremation will be held privately.

