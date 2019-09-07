Services And A Memorial Ride Planned For Shawn Mathewson, 34, Of Kearny

Visitation for Shawn Mathewson of Kearny will be held Wednesday at the Armitage and Wiggins Funeral Home in Kearny.

Shawn Mathewson, 34, died Thursday, July 4, in a motorcycle accident in Toms River.

He is survived by his parents, Kathy Alves Colatarci (Paul) and David Mathewson (Maria), brother David Mathewson, grandparents Rosemarie Alves and David Mathewson, and many cousins, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and friends.

There will be a visitation from 3 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home, located at 596 Belgrove Drive in Kearny. There will also be a prayer service at 6:30 p.m. at the funeral home. Cremation will be private.

His brother has also planned a memorial car and motorcycle ride from Toms River to Kearny the day of the service.

In lieu of flowers, mourners are asked to consider making a donation to the ASPCA in his memory.

