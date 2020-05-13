Second Hudson County Corrections Officer Dies Of Coronavirus

Zeb Craig is the second Hudson County corrections officer to have died of COVID-19 complications.

The 56-year-old Jersey City resident, who died May 11, spent seven years at the Hudson County Corrections and Rehabilitation Center in Kearny and was a veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps.

Craig’s law enforcement career started at the juvenile detention center in 2007.

He moved on to graduate from the police training academy and receive corrections officer certification in 2013, NorthJersey.com reports .

Though corrections officers have been wearing cloth or N95 masks while at work, an additional four jail employees have died after they tested positive for the virus, including 28-year corrections officer veteran Bernard Waddell Sr. on April 1, reports say.

Meanwhile, Sgt. Michael Clegg, a 27-year veteran with the Newark Police Department, died May 10; Officer Michael Conners, 58, died of COVID-19 complications April 30 and Police Officer Charles “Rob” Roberts with Glen Ridge died May 11, reports said.

“Today, sadly, another hero joins the ranks of our fallen,” reads the Facebook post . “Please keep Officer Craig, his family and fellow officers in your thoughts and prayers.”

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.