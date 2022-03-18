Rutgers Honors Grad, Beloved First Aid Squad Volunteer Dies Suddenly, 24

Rutgers University honors graduate and first aid squad volunteer Ronald “RJ” Anthony Croce died unexpectedly on Monday, March 14. He was 24.

Born in Red Bank, Croce grew up in Union Beach before moving to Rumson, where he lived at the time of his death, his obituary says.

Croce graduated from Rumson Fair Haven High in 2015 before attending Rutgers University, where he was a beloved member of the Alpha Sigma Phi Fraternity.

Croce went on to graduate with Cum Laude Honors from the university’s Business School, his memorial says.

Croce was working as a business risk analyst at UBS Financial in Jersey City and had also volunteered with the Rumson First Aid Squad.

He was remembered for his larger-than-life personality and ability to make others laugh.

“To all that met him, RJ was known as the nicest, funniest, most caring guy anyone could ever wish to meet,” reads his obituary.

“RJ’s smile lit up every room he entered — his ability to bring joy everywhere he went was unlike any other.”

Croce leaves behind his loving mother, Sandra Sturn Croce; his devoted father, Ronald A. Croce; step-mom, Shari Restivo; his beloved sister, Erin Croce, as well as numerous extended family members and countless dear friends.

Croce’s funeral was held at Shore Point Funeral Home and Cremation Services in Rumson.

Donations can be made in Croce’s honor to the Rumson First Aid Squad.

“He touched the lives of every single person he met and he will be forever remembered as the sweet, courteous, extraordinary guy that he was and always will be,” his memorial says.

