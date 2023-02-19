Rutgers Fraternity Brother Killed In Hit-Run Crash Remembered For Wit, 'Drip'

Funeral services have been said for a Rutgers University senior killed in a hit-and-run crash Thursday, Feb. 16.

Visitation for Max Spivak, 21, of Old Bridge, will be Monday, Feb. 20 at the Freeman Manalapan Marlboro Funeral Home, beginning at 4 p.m. Services appear to be private.

Spivak was struck by 42-year-old Nageswar Polamuri, of Iselin, around 1 a.m. on Route 18 south near the border of Piscataway and New Brunswick, Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone said.

Polamuri was driving in the wrong direction when he crashed into Spivak's vehicle head-on, authorities said. He was later charged with leaving the scene of a fatal motor vehicle crash.

Spivak played varsity soccer for Marlboro High School before attending Rutgers University as a sports management major. He was a member of the Pi Kappa Alpha fraternity, and worked as a trainer and coach for CTR soccer, according to his obituary.

"Max had drip (style), the best hair, smelt like cologne and hairspray from a mile away," his obit reads. "He knew how to keep us on our toes with his incredible wit, sense of humor, and ALWAYS the last word."

Click here for Max Spivak's complete obituary.

