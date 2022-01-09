Rookie NJ Officer Killed In Off-Duty Accident

A police department in Atlantic County is mourning the loss of one of its own.

Northfield police officer Jonathan Scull died in an off-duty accident Tuesday, Aug. 30 at 27 years old. Scull was apparently working on a vehicle at a private home in a nearby town when the accident occurred, NJ Advance Media reports.

"Officer Scull's career as a police officer was just beginning," Northfield Police Chief Paul S. Newman said. "He was a proactive police officer and was excited to come to work every day. He was looking forward to a long career as a police officer in the town that he grew up in."

Scull grew up in Northfield and graduated from Mainland Regional High School in 2014. He joined the police force in 2020.

Scull was "undoubtedly going to be a great asset to the Northfield Police Department and the City of Northfield as a whole," his chief said.

Click here to follow Daily Voice North Passaic and receive free news updates.