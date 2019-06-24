Rockaway Beautician Breann Rizzi Dies, 25

Breann Elizabeth Rizzi of Rockaway died suddenly at her home on June 20. She was 25 years old.

A Dover native, Breann had a passion for sports and played soccer, basketball and baseball. She also was a cheerleader and played baseball.

Breann pursued beauty school after graduating from Morris Knolls High School.

She was a talented hair dresser and stylist with a special interest in hair coloring and makeup, her obituary says.

Breann worked at Lorenzo Pasquale Hair Design and Pietrina's Hair & Nail Salon, and at Paws Fur Beauty Mobile Pet Grooming with her mother.

Condolences poured in.

Friends remembered her as a strong and beautiful soul who would "give the shirt off her back" to anyone.

Visitation will be on Tuesday, June 25 at Norman Dean Home for Services in Denville, from 6 to 8 p.m. A funeral service will begin at 8 p.m.

