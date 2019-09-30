Robert Chmura, 35, Of Bayonne, A Selfless 'Go-To Guy'

Robert Chmura of Bayonne died Sept. 21. He was 35 years old.

Born in Florida, his family moved to Bayonne when he was 10 and he lived there until moving to Union City recently.

A graduate of Bayonne High School, he was a member of the football team that won a state title in 2003.

A forklift operator for Marine Container Services in Newark, he was remembered for an incredible sense of humor and for his generosity. Described as a "go-to guy," he was known for selflessly helping others with their problems with no expectation of anything in return. He also played Santa for his young nieces and nephews, enjoying the sight of their faces lighting up when they saw him.

He was predeceased by a sister, Grace Anne Chmura; paternal grandparents Wladyslaw and Marianna Chmura; and his maternal grandfather, Stanislaw Plesniarski.

He is survived by his parents, Romuald and Lucyna (Plesniarski) Chmura; his maternal grandmother, Katherine Plesniarski; sisters Michelle Chmura, Patricia Chmura-Saez and her husband Christopher, and Michelle Ridgway and her husband Brett; his brother Christopher and wife Michele; his niece Alexis Saez and nephews Grayson and Gattlin Ridgway; and many loving aunts, uncles, and cousins, as well as his friends.

Arrangements were by the Dworzanski & Son Funeral Home in Bayonne. A Mass was held Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church, Bayonne, followed by internment at Holy Cross Cemetery in North Arlington.

A GoFundMe campaign has been started to defray funeral costs following his unexpected loss. To contribute, click here .

