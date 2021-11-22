Retired PA Police Lieutenant Killed In Hunting Accident, Report Says

A man was fatally shot while bear hunting on Saturday, according to a report by Erie News Now citing the Pennsylvania Game Commission.

The shooting, which was initially called into authorities as a cardiac arrest, happened on Pennsylvania State Game Lands 197 property in Columbus Township, Warren County, just afternoon, according to the outlet.

Gary R. Hunt, 64, of Corry, was pronounced dead at the scene, the outlet says.

Hunt's 42-year-old hunting partner was crossing a creek when he fell on his .270 rifle shooting Hunt in the abdomen, according to the report.

Hunt was a police lieutenant, sergeant, corporal, and patrolman during his nearly 30 years with the Corry police department, according to his LinkedIn profile page.

He was well loved by his community who is mourning their loss on social media.

Prior to joining that department he was a Deputy Sheriff and K9 Officer in Brevard County for over five years and a police officer in New Wilmington for more than two years, according to his LinkedIn.

He graduated from Indiana University of Pennsylvania Police Academy in 1985, as stated on his LinkedIn.

He held numerous licenses and certificates related to his work, including a Firearm Instructor certification completed in 2004, according to his LinkedIn.

He also volunteered on the City of Corry Pension board since 2012 and was an administrator for the Corry Counseling Center since 2011, as stated on his LinkedIn.

Hunt retired from police work after 38 years in February 2019, according to his social media accounts.

In addition to his years serving his community with the police, he enjoyed playing guitar, metal detecting and spending time with his family, according to his Facebook profile page.

Funeral and memorial service details have not been released.

The investigation into this shooting death is ongoing but preliminary investigations lead police to think it was accidental, according to the report.

Click here to read more from Erie News Now.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.