Prominent Morris County Photographer, Nature-Lover Jill Homcy Dies, 54

Jill Marie Homcy of Lincoln Park, a nature-lover who founded a massive Facebook page dedicated to wildlife, died on Sept. 30. She was 54.

Born in Passaic, Homcy was a Montclair State graduate known for her love of art and nature, her obituary says. She worked as a Production Manager for Strategic Content Imaging, a digital printing company in Secaucus, for 13 years.

Homcy was also known for creating and running a Facebook group called NJ Nature and Wildlife, which had more than 10,000 members to date.

Her photography projects have helped raise awareness of local environmental issues, such as the methane burners in the Meadowlands, according to her obituary.

Homcy also assisted with monitoring peregrine falcons and bald eagles as a volunteer for the Stateline Hawk Bird Watch.

“Her smile and laughter were a gift to all who knew her,” her obituary reads.

Homcy’s wake was held Oct. 5 at Bizub-Quinlan Funeral Home in Clifton.

