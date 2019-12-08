Contact Us
Proceeds From GoFundMe For Fredon Mom's New Liver Instead Go To Grieving Daughter, 10

Cecilia Levine
Cecilia Levine
Stephanie Murch and daughter Lola, 10.
Stephanie Murch and daughter Lola, 10. Photo Credit: Stephanie Murch

The money that was being raised on a public campaign for a 38-year-old single Fredon mom battling a liver disease will instead go to her 10-year-old daughter following her passing.

More than $6,500 had been raised on a GoFundMe as of Monday for Lola, 10, who is mourning the loss of mom Stephanie Murch. She died at University Hospital in Newark on Aug. 7, her obituary says.

"Stephanie loved her family, friends, her community, and was a true American," the page says. "But more than anything, she loved her Lola and loved being a mom."

A funeral service will begin at 11 a.m., Tuesday, Aug. 13 at Smith-McCracken Funeral Home in Newton. Interment will follow in Stillwater Cemetery on Maple Avenue in Stillwater.

Click here to donate to Lola.

