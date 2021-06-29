Pro NJ Wrestler Michael Cammett AKA 'Golden Boy' Drowns In Delaware River

The New Jersey wrestling community was mourning the loss of a 24-year-old professional grappler who drowned in the Delaware River in New York Sunday, authorities said.

Crews recovered Michael Cammett's body from the water in Lumberland (Sullivan County), located near Pennsylvania, according to New York State Police.

The North Arlington (Bergen County) native went to the river with friends using a pair of inflatable rafts tethered together around 3 p.m., authorities said. Cammett jumped in the water but did not resurface.

An investigation was ongoing. No further information was released.

Cammett was enrolled in Rutgers University - Newark's Doctor of Physical Therapy program.

In an interview with "The Observer," Cammett said he has wanted to be a professional wrestler ever since he was a child.

There are no words. RIP Michael Cammett. 🙏😢🙏 Posted by Kevin Knight on Monday, June 28, 2021

Known as "Golden Boy," Cammett trained and performed with Kevin Knight's Independent Wrestling Foundation, based in Nutley, formerly West Paterson.

Condolences poured in.

RIP my dear friend! Thanks for sharing your PB&Js with me and introducing me to wrestling! I’m so happy we had met... Posted by Jonathan Chan on Monday, June 28, 2021

I am in complete shock trying to find the words is hard but I must say You were an awesome wrestling and an all around... Posted by Lisa Kim Marquardt on Monday, June 28, 2021

