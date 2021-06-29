Contact Us
Pro NJ Wrestler Michael Cammett AKA 'Golden Boy' Drowns In Delaware River

Cecilia Levine
Read More Stories
Michael Cammett
Michael Cammett Photo Credit: Instagram photo (original source unclear)

The New Jersey wrestling community was mourning the loss of a 24-year-old professional grappler who drowned in the Delaware River in New York Sunday, authorities said.

Crews recovered Michael Cammett's body from the water in Lumberland (Sullivan County), located near Pennsylvania, according to New York State Police.

The North Arlington (Bergen County) native went to the river with friends using a pair of inflatable rafts tethered together around 3 p.m., authorities said. Cammett jumped in the water but did not resurface.

An investigation was ongoing. No further information was released.

Cammett was enrolled in Rutgers University - Newark's Doctor of Physical Therapy program.

In an interview with "The Observer," Cammett said he has wanted to be a professional wrestler ever since he was a child.

Known as "Golden Boy," Cammett trained and performed with Kevin Knight's Independent Wrestling Foundation, based in Nutley, formerly West Paterson. 

Condolences poured in.

