North Passaic Daily Voice
North Passaic Daily Voice

Pregnant Bayonne Native Killed In Murder-Suicide, Police In Arizona Say

Paul Milo
Vanessa Palma
Vanessa Palma Photo Credit: GoFundMe

Family members have launched a GoFundMe campaign for Vanessa Palma, an Arizona resident originally from Bayonne who was killed by her husband earlier this month, according to published reports.

"She was my best friend, my sister," Kelly Palma, her sister-in-law, told Fox 10 in Arizona.

"She meant everything to me — to us. [She was] so friendly and happy. The main quality of hers is [she was] an amazing mother and everything she did in life surrounded her children. There's nothing she wouldn't do for her kids. They were her life, they were everything to her — she was just a good mother."

According to authorities and family, Palma, a 37-year-old mother of three who was expecting her fourth child, was having problems with her husband Matthew Padzunas. He shot and killed her and then himself Sept. 18, police in Maricopa, Arizona, said.

The GoFundMe will help the family pay for funeral expenses and to bring Vanessa Palma back to New Jersey, organizers said.

