Police: Sussex County Father, 53, Killed In PA Rollover Crash

Valerie Musson
Eddie Faber
Eddie Faber Photo Credit: Eddie Faber via Facebook

A Sussex County father was killed in a rollover crash on Route 6 in Pike County, PA, state police said.

Edward Faber III was driving a 1999 Ford Expedition on Route 6 when he veered off the road and overturned several times near Twin Lakes Drive in Shohola Township just after 5 p.m. Friday, according to PSP.

Faber, of Sussex, was ejected in the crash and pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Born in Paterson, Faber went to Jefferson Township High School and spent 12 years living in Pennsylvania before settling in Sussex, where he worked as a contractor in Newton, his obituary says.

Faber is the loving father of Jordyn Faber and the son of Edward Faber, Jr. and Kathleen (nee Bobsin) Faber. He is survived by numerous family members and close friends.

Faber’s funeral service will be held Tuesday at the Festa Memorial Funeral Home in Totowa.

Click here for the full obituary.

