Police ID Victim Of Fatal Route 206 Mount Olive Crash

A 34-year-old Flanders man died after being slammed by an SUV Thursday while he was attempting a left turn onto Route 206, authorities said.

Frank Iaconio Jr. was trying to turn onto the highway in Flanders when a 56-year-old Flanders man in a 2013 Chevrolet Tahoe struck the driver's side of his vehicle, Mount Olive Police Sgt. Eric Anthony told the Daily Record.

Iaconio was airlifted to Morristown Medical Center by Atlantic Air One following the 10:50 a.m. crash. He died of his injuries at the hospital while the other driver was uninjured, police said.

According to Iaconio's Facebook page, he is an engine builder at Frank Iaconio Racing Engines, located on Route 206.

The crash remains under investigation.

