Poet, Philosopher Jacqueline Winter Thomas Of Emerson Dies, 28

Jacqueline Winter Thomas of Emerson died on April 18, having recently been accepted as an English fellow to Brandeis University’s PhD program. She was 28 years old.

Jacqueline earned a Bachelors degree in literature from Ramapo College of New Jersey and a Masters of Fine Arts in creative writing from the University of North Carolina at Wilmington, her obituary says.

She was also a poetry reader at The Adroit Journal and a contributing editor at Eratio Poetry Journal.

Jacqueline was remembered in her obituary as "a poet, a philosopher, a lover of trees, and delighted in snowfall, who strived always to translate herself. She loved mountains and rivers and was most comfortable in her solitude, wherever or in whomever she found it."

Jacqueline is survived by her partner Robert von Heine-Geldern and his family; her parents Lisa Venezia Thomas and Charles Thomas; her sister and best friend Jeanette Thomas (Matthew Cavender); and a host of other friends, relatives and beloved cats, Panda and Echo.

A memorial service was scheduled from noon to 3 p.m. Wednesday, April 24 at Pizzi Funeral Home in Northvale.

A memorial mass will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, April 25 at St. Andrew’s R.C. Church in Westwood.

