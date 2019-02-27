Pizzeria Owner Kyle Phillipy Of Cliffside Park Was Doting Dad, Passionate Chef

Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Cecilia Levine
Kyle Phillipy of Cliffside Park, 43.
Kyle Phillipy of Cliffside Park, 43. Photo Credit: Kyle Phillipy

Kyle Phillipy of Cliffside Park died on Feb. 23. He was 43 years old.

Born in Jersey City, Phillipy had a passion for cooking and owned Termini Pizzeria in West New York for 21 years, his obituary says.

Phillipy also coached basketball for Our Lady of Grace in Fairview.

He was remembered as a "doting dad" who cared about his family and his job.

A funeral service was held on Feb. 27. Entombment was at Fairview Mausoleum.

Phillipy is predeceased by his father, Danny Phillipy. He is survived by his wife, Josephine Phillipy; children Massimo, Luca and Sophia; mom Catherine; brother Shane; grandmother Patsy Jackson and dozens of other friends and relatives.

