Philip 'Big Phil' Dimitrijevic Of North Arlington Dies, 25

Philip Dimitrijevic of Montville died unexpectedly on May 31. He was 25 years old.

A Pompton Plains native, Phil lived in North Arlington and Butler before moving to Basking Ridge where he played football for the Ridge High School Red Devils. He graduated with the Class of 2011, his obituary says.

Affectionately known as "Big Phil," he earned his certification as an automotive technician from Raritan Valley Community College Automotive Technology Program. He went on to work as a mechanic before joining the family business -- VPV Electric -- as a commercial electrician.

His obituary remembered him as a rebel with a "larger-than-life" personality, his charisma drawing others toward him almost everywhere he went.

"Philip could drive you nuts when a difference of opinion came up, but he was hard to be mad at because in his heart, he was kind to others and was never mean," Michael Cassidy wrote.

"The world could use a lot more of that."

His philosophy was to never take life too seriously and to cherish every moment.

Phil is survived by his parents, Vlado “Val” and Aleksandra Dimitrijevic; brother Petar; along with countless friends, family members and loved ones.

Visitation will be June 5 from 4 to 8 p.m. at the Vander May Wayne Colonial Funeral Home in Wayne.

A funeral Service will be at 10:30 a.m., June 6 at the funeral home. Burial will immediately follow at Laurel Grove Cemetery in Totowa.

