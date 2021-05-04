Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
North Passaic Daily Voice
North Passaic Daily Voice

Pequannock Native, DePaul Catholic Grad Tyler DiRusso Dies, 25

Cecilia Levine
Tyer DiRussa
Tyer DiRussa Photo Credit: Tyler DiRussa Facebook photo

Morris County native Tyler DiRusso died on March 29, 2021. He was 25 years old.

Services were held April 2 at the Vander May Wayne Colonial Funeral Home.

Tyler grew up and Pequannock graduated from Wayne's DePaul Catholic High School in 2014.

A lifelong athlete, Tyler was captain of DePaul's football team and member of the lacrosse team.

After being voted First Team All-County Offensive Lineman and Second Team Big North Offensive Lineman, Tyler attended Slippery Rock University on a football scholarship and played for three years.

He finished college Ramapo College, where he graduated with a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Sociology, Minor in Criminology in 2020, according to his obituary.

Tyler had recently been hired by ADP and was scheduled to start working as an internal sales member April 5, according to his obituary.

Condolences poured in.

