Penn State Grad, 30, Killed In Fiery Crash On Garden State Parkway

Cecilia Levine
CJ Waldron
CJ Waldron Photo Credit: CJ Waldron Facebook photo

A 30-year-old West Orange man died in a crash on the Garden State Parkway earlier this week.

Craig Waldron was heaving north when his GMC SUV ran off the roadway to the left, went down an embankment and struck several trees in Bloomfield Tuesday morning, New Jersey State Police Trooper Charles Marchan said.

The vehicle went up in flames near milepost 153.7 around 11:15 a.m., and Waldron was pronounced dead.

According to his obituary, Waldron -- who went by CJ -- graduated from West Orange High School in 209 and earned his bachelor's degree from Penn State University.

He had been working in pharmaceutical sales and loved golfing.

Visitation will be Sunday, Aug. 1 from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Shook-Farmer Funeral Home in Roseland.

A Funeral Mass will be Monday, Aug. 2 beginning at 10 a.m., at Our Lady of the Lake Church in Verona, with interment to follow at Gate of Heaven Cemetery in East Hanover.

