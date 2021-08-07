Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Passaic County Native Dominic Depasquale Dies, 26

Cecilia Levine
Dominic Depasquale
Dominic Depasquale Photo Credit: Dominic Depasquale Facebook photo

Passaic County native Dominic Depasquale died on June 27, 2021. He was 26 years old.

Dominic was raised in Little Falls and graduated from Passaic Valley Regional High School. He went on to work as a Verizon store manager in Croton, NY and Stamford, CT.

His obituary remembered him for his big heart and love for his family.

Services were held at the Festa Memorial Funeral Home with interment at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery in Totowa.

Click here for Dominic's complete obituary.

