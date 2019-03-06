Contact Us
Passaic County Native April Zanfino Dies, 19

Cecilia Levine
April Zanfino
April Zanfino Photo Credit: April Zanfino INSTAGRAM

Resilient. Talented. Funny.

This is how friends, family and loved ones are remembering April Victoria Zanfino of Lincoln Park, who died suddenly on Feb. 27 at 19 years old.

Born in Paterson, April loved dancing, writing songs and playing music on the piano, her obituary says. She graduated from Boonton High School in 2018, where she played basketball.

More than $9,600 had been raised for her family on a GoFundMe launched by Lori Johnson as of Wednesday afternoon.

Condolences poured in.

"April was a beautiful person both inside and out," one family wrote under on obituary .

"I’ve never met a kinder person," said another on her social media account. "You were a sister to me."

"You were super resilient, funny, and kind," another said. "I'm in shock."

April was predeceased by her grandfathers Victor Di Marzio and Frank Zanfino.

She is survived by her parents Robert and MaryAnn (nee Di Marzio) Zanfino; siblings, Tara, Brandon and Kayla Zanfino; grandmothers Ida Di Marzio of Little Falls and Mary Zanfino of Totowa.

Cremation was private.

Click here to donate.

