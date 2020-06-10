Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Passaic Corrections Captain, USPS Worker Gregory De Franco Of Montclair Dies

Cecilia Levine
Cecilia Levine
Gregory De Franco
Gregory De Franco Photo Credit: Facebook photo

Gregory De Franco of Montclair died on Sept. 26. He was 58 years old.

Born and raised in Paterson, De Franco later settled in Montclair.

He met his wife Rochelle Coles while working for the U.S. Postal Service, a job he held for 17 years, his obituary says.

De Franco then served 25 years as captain for Passaic County Corrections at the Passaic County Jail, his obituary says.

He is survived by his wife, Rochelle (nee Coles); children Aja Haley, Robert Haley, Gregory De Franco and Olivia De Franco; grandfather of one; parents Joseph De Franco and Evelyn (nee Cardoza) De Franco; siblings Joseph & Anthony; along with countless other friends and relatives.

Cremation was private.

