Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

Breaking News: Gunman Who Killed Innocent Young Dad From Garfield Sentenced To 20 Years
Obituaries

'Parks And Rec' Star Helen Slayton-Hughes Of NJ Dies, 92

Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories
Helen Slayton-Hughes
Helen Slayton-Hughes Photo Credit: Helen Slayton-Hughes Facebook photo

"Parks and Recreation" star and New Jersey native Helen Slayton-Hughes died on Wednesday, Dec. 7. She was 92.

Slayton-Hughes, who has ties to Glen Ridge, was known for her role as Ethel Beavers on the NBC show.

“To the friends and fans of our beloved Helen, Helen passed away last night,” her family announced on her Facebook page. “Her pain has ended but her fierce spirit lives on.”

Slayton-Hughes appeared in dozens of television shows and movies, including "New Girl" as Mrs. Raws, "Pretty Little Liars" as Mrs. Potter, "Malcom in the Middle" as Nana, and more.

"She was such a wonderful person and actress," one person commented on Facebook. "I first knew of her as Ethel Beavers, and she brought so much laughter to my home through that."

to follow Daily Voice North Passaic and receive free news updates.