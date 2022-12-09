'Parks And Rec' Star Helen Slayton-Hughes Of NJ Dies, 92

"Parks and Recreation" star and New Jersey native Helen Slayton-Hughes died on Wednesday, Dec. 7. She was 92.

Slayton-Hughes, who has ties to Glen Ridge, was known for her role as Ethel Beavers on the NBC show.

“To the friends and fans of our beloved Helen, Helen passed away last night,” her family announced on her Facebook page. “Her pain has ended but her fierce spirit lives on.”

Slayton-Hughes appeared in dozens of television shows and movies, including "New Girl" as Mrs. Raws, "Pretty Little Liars" as Mrs. Potter, "Malcom in the Middle" as Nana, and more.

"She was such a wonderful person and actress," one person commented on Facebook. "I first knew of her as Ethel Beavers, and she brought so much laughter to my home through that."

Click here to follow Daily Voice North Passaic and receive free news updates.