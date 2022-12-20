PAL Coach, Devoted Verona Dad Of 2 Scott D'Aiuto Dies, 40

Dedicated Verona father of two and Wayne PAL coach Scott James D'Aiuto died on Friday, Dec. 16 aged 40.

Born in Ridgewood, Scott was an Executive OR Specialist for Mammotome, Cincinnati, Ohio, and had lived in Totowa for the majority of his life, his obituary says.

Scott was also a baseball coach for the PAL of Wayne.

Above all, Scott was known for embracing his role as a dedicated father to his children, Nathan and Vivian.

In addition to his children, Scott is survived by Susan D'Aiuto; his loving siblings, Jenna Laudi, Dean D'Aiuto, and Jason D'Aiuto; and many extended family members and close friends.

Services will be held privately at the family’s request.

Donations can be made in Scott’s loving memory to The Wayne PAL (1 PAL Drive, Wayne, NJ 07470) and/or the Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Awareness Foundation (13770 Noel Road, Suite 801889, Dallas, TX 75380).

Click here to view the full obituary of Scott James D'Aiuto.

