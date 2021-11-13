Pair Killed In NJ Plane Crash Mourned As 'Brilliant' Aviation Visionaries

One went to space with William Shatner and the other taught locals how to fly.

Both Glen de Vries and Thomas Fischer were killed in a small plane crash earlier this week in New Jersey. And both will be remembered for their impact on aviation communities far and wide.

"Tom Was an amazing pilot and he demanded the very best from his students," wrote Carl Mcbratney Jr., who was trained to fly by Fischer, 54, of Hopatcong. "But most of all he was a husband a father and a friend."

Mcbratney met Fischer when he wanted to learn to fly in February 2011, he said. Known to loved ones as Tom, Fischer was the chief flight instructor for a New Jersey flight school and later opened his own, Fischer Aviation.

The FAA Part 141 flight school is based out of the Essex County Airport in Fairfield -- where Fischer and de Vries' flight departed before crashing Thursday.

"Fischer Aviation is founded by a family steeped in aviation, and we have a tradition of quality service," its website says. "Each of our instructors has a passion for teaching people how to fly, and without a doubt they are some of the most experienced mentors you will find anywhere. Collectively, we are a team who will be with you every step of the way."

Fischer grew up in the Pascack Valley and had been a Lyndhurst resident before moving to Hopatcong, according to his social media pages.

Mcbratney began training with Fischer before the two became business partners, and buying his own Cessna, he said.

"Tom Thanks for helping me achieve my goal of becoming a pilot. I'm going to miss your big smile and our long conversations about the flying life , but most of all I'm gonna miss my Friend."

"Glen was my inspiration and Tom was my teacher," wrote Neetu Singh on Instagram. "I never thought that 11-Nov-2021 will change this forever.

"Its hard for me to believe that they are gone and I will never see them again! Blue skies and tailwinds my friends! I will miss you both… flying for me is not going to be same ever again."

Bret Reyes remembered Fischer as a "standup guy." Trish Pravata said Fischer was a "proud American and diehard animal advocate."

de Vries, 49, was apparently taking a lesson with Fischer when their plane went down, those who knew him said. Last month, he went to space with "Star Trek" actor Shatner through Jeff Bezos' company Blue Origin.

The co-founder of tech company Medidata Solutions, de Vries was being remembered for his brilliance and innovation.

