PA Man Learns His Fate For Killing 23-Year-Old US Air Force Paramedic, NJ Native

A 23-year-old Flight Paramedic in the United States Air Force was killed in central Pennsylvania on Aug. 28, 2020— on Sept. 16, 2022, her killer has learned his fate, according to the Cumberland County district attorney's office.

Gabriel "Gabby" Alexandra Godfrey, 23, of Carlisle, PA, formerly of Browns Mills, NJ, died from injuries sustained after John Patrick Mumper, 49 (47 at the time of the crash), also of Carlisle, drove 20 mph over the speed limit— disregarded a yellow signal, entering the intersection at North Hanover Street and Noble Boulevard, crashing into a car Godfrey was riding in, Cumberland County District Attorney Seán M. McCormack details in the release.

Mumper was attempting to "beat the light" when the deadly crash happened, according to McCormack.

Gabby’s family attended the sentencing hearing and both Gabby’s mother, Marta Godfrey, and Gabby’s fiancé, Bobbi Nguyen, addressed the court regarding the terrible impact of this incident on their lives.

Cumberland County Judge Jessica Brewbaker sentenced Mumper to serve a minimum of one year (less one day) to a maximum of two years (less one day) in the Cumberland County Prison following his guilty plea in July to charges of Involuntary Manslaughter and Reckless Driving.

He is also sentenced to an additional 18 months of probation to be served after the expiration of his prison sentence, as well as a unique sentence— he must write a letter to the court on the anniversary of Gabby’s death each year for the duration of his sentence, according to the DA's release.

Godfrey, was born in Mount Holly, New Jersey, graduating Salutatorian from Pemberton Township High School in 2015. She then received her associate’s degree in general studies from Burlington County Community College before joining the United States Air Force Reserves in 2018, according to her obituary.

She loved to watch anime, draw, and was an amazing artist, as detailed in her obituary.

"She always took care of herself by working out, eating healthy, and never eating fast food. Gabriel loved to go to the beach on Sundays, going on long walks, and trying new things. She loved taking pictures and calling everyone cuties," as written in her obituary.

She "was just as smart as she was beautiful," and "she was as bright as the sun and blossomed like a flower. She was perfect. May God protect her as she watches over all of us," as stated in her obituary.

Gabriel is survived by her father Charles Godfrey; her mother, Marta Abrego Aizprua Godfrey; her sisters, Ana and Charlyn Godfrey; her maternal grandmother, Ana Maria Toribio Aizprua; her fiancé, Bobby Nguyen, and his two children Mia and Sean; and other family and friends according to her obituary.

She was buried at Odd Fellows II Cemetery 217 Odd Fellows Roadd, Pemberton, NJ.

Click here to follow Daily Voice North Passaic and receive free news updates.