PA Lifeguard, 16, Dies After Jersey Shore Boating Accident

A 16-year-old lifeguard from Pennsylvania died after a boating accident on the Jersey Shore.

Norman V. Inferrera III, of Phoenixville, PA, was rowing a lifeguard boat in the ocean when the vessel was broadsided by a wave and flipped over on the Reading Avenue Beach in Cape May Aug. 19, police said.

Norman was knocked unconscious and other lifeguards responded immediately to his aid, police said.

The teen was flown to the hospital, where he died on Friday night, a relative told Daily Voice.

More than $97,300 had been raised for his family on a GoFundMe as of Saturday morning.

“My heart, prayers, and condolences go out to the Inferrera family”, said Mayor Zachary Mullock.

“Even at such a young age, Norman was loved by his fellow Lifeguards. No words can express the sadness suffered by all of our Beach Patrol family.

"Norman chose to protect others. He did so professionally and worked hard at it. That is an extraordinary attribute for anyone, especially at 16 years old. The Cape May community cares so deeply for those who protect us. I know this entire community is going to do anything it can for Norman’s family and friends.”

"Norman kept himself in top physical shape," his aunt, Kathy Inferra Price, told Daily Voice.

"He would go to his job early so that he could participate in extra activities with the lifeguards. He would also remain after his shift was over. He absolutely loved his job.

"He was an exceptional young man who did well in his school studies and was respectful and kind to everyone. Champ‘s smile would brighten everyone’s day and his enthusiasm towards life was contagious."

Click here to donate.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.