North Jersey Native, Musician Marc DiCianni Dies After Battling Diabetes Complications, 30

North Jersey native, artist and musician Marc Louis DiCianni died March 30 from complications of diabetes. He was 30.

Born in Denville, DiCianni grew up in Sparta and spent time in California before moving to Burlington, Vermont, his obituary says.

DiCianni was known for his relentless love of all things music. He often attended live shows, composed and performed his own songs and created art inspired by his own music, his memorial says.

“Marc was a selfless and generous soul, frequently contributing to a variety of charitable causes and always living for others,” reads his obituary.

“Marc's bravery, courage, and strength was evidenced by his long and painful battle with Gastroparesis.”

DiCianni was predeceased by his mother Laurie DiCianni and survived by his father, Louis DiCianni and wife Vickie; his brothers, Dave DiCianni and Corey Hennings; his nephews, Winston and Desmond Hennings, his black lab, Althea as well as numerous extended family members and close friends.

DiCianni’s graveside service will be held Friday, April 30 at 1 p.m. at Good Shepherd RC Cemetery in Green Township.

Contributions in DiCianni’s memory can be made to No Kid Hungry at Share Our Strength (P.O. Box 75475, Baltimore MD 21275-5475).

Click here for the full memorial.

