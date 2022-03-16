North Jersey Legal Assistant Killed In Route 46 Crash Had Touching Final Message

A 25-year-old Morris County legal assistant killed in a tractor-trailer crash this week had a touching final message.

“Farther along we’ll know all about it , farther along we’ll understand why. Cheer up my brother, live in the sunshine , we’ll understand it all by and by."

Jen Gorgas sweetly sings "Farther Along" in her final TikTok video, posted two days before she died.

The Netcong resident was pronounced dead after colliding with the tractor-trailer as it was exiting the Citgo gas station on Route 46 near Phillips Way in Roxbury around 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday, March 15, DailyVoice.com reported.

Gorgas, originally from Wharton, graduated from Roxbury High School before studying criminal justice at County College of Morris, where she graduated in 2017, her social media page says.

She had been working as a legal assistant at Cocca & Cutinello, LLP, her page says.

Meanwhile, Gorgas’s TikTok page reflects her passion for music and her Christian faith with numerous singing clips.

Condolences poured in for the Morris County native on social media:

“I’m so glad you’re with Jesus, and that He gave me the privilege of knowing you most of my life,” reads a post from Haylee Rabideau.

“The light and joy you shared will continue to live on in all of us, and I pray that your death will touch hearts and lives for Jesus, as much as your life did.”

Gorgas’s services were pending.

“All the pain of every yesterday is behind you, and nothing but a pure and beautiful eternity awaits,” Rabideau writes.

“So long, sweet girl…until a perfect and everlasting tomorrow.”

