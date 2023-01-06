North Jersey Firefighter Jordan Darley Dies Suddenly Leaving Behind Wife, New Baby

Support was surging for the wife and child of Passaic firefighter Jordan Darley who died suddenly in November 2022.

Darley, 40, died on Nov. 12 after going into cardiac arrest, according to a GoFundMe page launched for his wife, Lucia, and baby, Jordan.

The Bloomfield resident owned his own HVAC company in Nutley, and was proud to have become a firefighter, accomplishing a lifelong dream, his obituary says.

He married Lucia in March 2020 and just more than two years later, welcomed their son.

"Jordan was a light to all who had the pleasure of knowing him," the GoFundMe page reads. "His positivity made him special. His smile and laugh could brighten anyone’s day.

"He was funny, intelligent and had a heart of gold. His passing has left his family, friends, and loved ones completely devastated."

Burial was at the Immaculate Conception Cemetery in Montclair. Click here to donate to the family.

