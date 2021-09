Former New Jersey resident and "Sex and the City" actor Willie Garson died at 57 years old.

The Highland Park native's son, Nathen Garson, made the announcement Tuesday on Instagram.

Garson died Tuesday surrounded by family after a brief illness, People reports.

He was best known for his role of Stanford Blatch -- Carrie Bradshaw's best friend on "Sex and the City."

