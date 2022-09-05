NJ's Steve Garaffa Was Guided By Sense Of Justice (TRIBUTE)

Support is surging for the family of a 37-year-old North Jersey man being remembered as a "good soul" with an optimistic approach to life.

Steven Garaffa, of Rahway, died on Saturday, April 30, 2022. More than $16,000 had been raised on a GoFundMe for his family as of May 8.

"The sign of a truly good soul, he could make anyone laugh at his own expense and sought out the positive in everything," the page reads.

"Often a cliché upon someone’s passing, but one hundred percent accurate as it pertains to Steve. He was a loving husband, son, and brother in addition to being a loyal friend to many.

"He was someone who could lift you up when you needed it most."

Born in Edison, Steve attended Colonia High School and Kean University in Union, earning a Bachelor’s Degree in Business Administration, his obituary says. He went on to work as the Senior Manager of Rail Operations for Global Container Terminals (GCT) in Jersey City, for the better part of a decade.

"By nature he took a hands on approach and collaborated with his team to make sure the operations he was responsible for were completed beyond expectations," his obit reads, noting his passion for the job and love for his co-workers.

"Steve was strong-willed, and always aimed to be fair. He stood up for what was right and that sense of justice guided him throughout his life."

Steve is survived by his wife, Nicole Garaffa, née Davis; his mom, Lori Garaffa, née Warner; dad, Frank Garaffa; and brother, Nicholas Garaffa.

Click here for his complete obituary and here to donate to the GoFundMe.

