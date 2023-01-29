NJ Transit Detective Alexis Melendez Dies

Members of the NJ Transit Police Department were mourning the loss of one of their own.

Detective Alexis Melendez, of New Egypt, died on Thursday, Jan. 26. He was 51 years old. A cause of death was not announced.

Melendez started in patrol in Newark, but his "outstanding police work shined," and he was reassigned to a plain clothes position, his department said.

"As a plain clothes officer, Melendez helped to protect your travels as he blended amongst the traveling public," the NJTPD wrote. "The countless actions he took, always served to ensure your safety.⁣⁣"

⁣Melendez was assigned to the DEA Task Force in 2012, and nine years later, was appointed the force's detective.

"Despite Detective Melendez’s DEA assignment, protecting the traveling public remained his area of expertise," the NJTPD said.

⁣⁣"At our department, Melendez will be remembered for his hard work and dedication, his cheerful demeanor, and his deep laugh. No matter the assignment or detail, Detective Melendez’s presence was always an asset.⁣⁣"

⁣Condolences poured in.

"Alex was such a great guy, always friendly," one person wrote on the NJTPD's post. "My heart goes out to his family, friends & NJTPD such a big loss. Prayers for all."

"Working with Alex was an honor I always knew I would be safe with him watching my back," another said. "Prayers to his family at your time of loss.⁣⁣"

A memorial service is set for Saturday, Feb. 4 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Krowicki McCracken Funeral Home in Linden. A Law Enforcement Dedication Ceremony will follow.

