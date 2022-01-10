NJ Porn Star & Model Anju McIntyre Dies, 44

Anju McIntyre -- an actress, model, and porn star from New Jersey -- died Dec. 25, 2021. She was 44 years old.

Born in New Delhi, India, McIntyre later moved with her family to Phoenix, AZ. At 18, she moved to Jersey City while pursuing a career in acting and modeling in New York City. She went by "AJ Kahn" in the industry for the first 15 years.

Those who knew her said she was much more than just a pretty face.

"Anju wasn't just beautiful, but one of the most fiercely loyal people I've ever met," said longtime friend Lainie Speiser, of Hoboken. "When she loved you she loved you for life."

Speiser, of Hoboken, launched a GoFundMe in an effort to help raise funds for her funeral. More than $4,200 had been raised as of Jan. 10.

Speiser first met McIntyre while working at Penthouse Magazine, where the model was published in a solo layout feature. The two were fast friends, Speiser said.

McIntyre stole the show on Howard Stern's "The World's Strongest Naked Woman Contest," Speiser said. AJ later was featured on the cover of "Portfolio," and posed for nude spreads on other magazines such as "Penthouse" and "Girls of Penthouse."

Before that, McIntyre established herself as a dancer in music videos with artists such as P. Diddy, Eve, and more, and at 20, landed her first nude layout for "Portfolio" -- a men's magazine, according to her IMDB profile.

She worked as a professional dominatrix before starting in softcore movies for "Seduction Cinema" in 2000, IMDB says. She later went on to film S&M and fetish film with director Rick Savage, and later toured Europe as a member of girl pop band, the Buffalo gals, her IMDB page says.

"Anju left behind a legacy through her career," Speiser said. McIntyre was featured on VH1 reality show "My Antonio," was featured on "Howard Stern," and performed stand-up comedy -- displaying her "awesome sense of humor," Speiser said.

McIntyre was a source of comfort to Speiser while she dealt with her mom's deteriorating mental health, she said.

"She was such a comfort," Speiser said of McIntyre. "When my mom passed away, although she was living in Arizona by then, [McIntyre] was one of the first to pay her respects. And Anju was there for the good times too, she came to my wedding and was genuinely so happy for me.

The last time Speiser spoke to McIntyre, she seemed enthusiastic about her new OnlyFans page, Speiser recalled. But the actress and model died before the two could discuss it further.

"Unfortunately her last few years were difficult for her due to recurring medical issues and an unfortunate abusive relationship that left her penniless," Speiser said on the GoFundMe. "But as always Anju never complained to her friends and never wanted to appear weak or be a burden to anyone."

She died on Christmas Day.

"Anju deserves a proper send-off and this money will go strictly to the funeral home for all expenses, please honor your memories of her, honor her life and legacy by giving her the help she should have gotten when she was alive," Speiser asks.

Click here to donate.

