NJ Native Riding Scooter Struck, Killed By Box Truck In NYC

A 24-year-old North Jersey native died days after being struck by a box truck in New York City last week, according to police and her obituary.

Molly Pearson, a Ho-Ho-Kus native and Northern Highlands Regional High School graduate, was riding a scooter when the truck ran her over around 11:15 a.m. on Nov. 2, the NYPD said.

The truck apparently tried turning onto Skillman Avenue from Meeker in Williamsburg, when the driver struck Pearson, authorities said. Both were heading east.

Pearson was rushed to Bellevue Hospital, where she died Saturday, authorities said. The truck driver remained on the scene and no arrests were made.

Condolences poured in.

Molly's obituary says she graduated from NHRHS before attending Berkeley College in NYC.

She was being remembered for her creativity (specifically in fashion and design) and love for animals.

Molly is survived by her parents, Margaret and Scott Pearson; brothers Charlie and Henry and honorary brother Bartek Rybka; grandparents Rick and Mary Ann Pearson; aunts and uncles Pam Pearson, Joe and Theresa Kennelly, Michael Kennelly and Tom and Jennifer Kennelly.

She is also survived by cousins, relatives and her boyfriend, Liam Mullin.

Services were held Nov. 15 at the Feeney Funeral Home in Ridgewood.

