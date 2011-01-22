NJ Mom Of 4 Dies Without Ever Holding Newborn Baby

A New Jersey mom died of COVID-19 earlier this month without ever being able to hold. her newborn baby, the New York Post reports.

Michelle Stani, 37, of Bridgewater, gave birth to Jayden, her fourth child, in late December. On Jan. 12, she died at a New Brunswick hospital, the outlet says citing her aunt, Tina Stani.

Stani graduated from Franklin High School and later went on to earn degrees from Raritan Valley Community College and Caldwell University. She earned her master's in education from Rutgers and valued education, her obituary says.

She worked as the director of a daycare center in New Jersey and had a passion for music -- particularly the Dave Matthews Band.

Stani is survived by her four children, Samantha, Noah, Jordan, and Jayden; partner, Frank Allen; parents John and Susan; and brothers Sean and Jack Stani.

Click here for her full obituary and here for more from the New York Post.

