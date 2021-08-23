NJ Couple Killed In Crash Returning From Cross Country Trip

A New Jersey community is mourning the loss of a young couple who died in an Illinois crash while returning home from a cross country vacation last Friday.

Cole Young, 19, was behind the wheel of a 2008 Honda Odyssey on Interstate 70 when a westbound tractor trailer veered onto the median and then into oncoming traffic, according to Illinois State Police.

Our condolences to the families and friends of Sadi Connors and Cole Young. We will cherish their memories forever. Posted by Point Pleasant Education Association on Sunday, August 22, 2021

The trailer first struck another trailer being towed by a Chevy pickup, then hit Young's minivan around 9 a.m., police said.

The van and the tractor were both sent into a ditch.

Young and his only passenger, Marsada "Sadi" Connors, 20 -- both of Brick -- were pronounced dead at the scene, as was their dog, Maezie.

Heaven got 2 more angels yesterday. It seems incredible that their lives could have been cut short at such a young age.... Posted by Ann Blais on Saturday, August 21, 2021

The tractor trailer driver -- Bill Lard, 55, of California -- was flown to the hospital with serious injuries.

More than $21,000 had been raised on a GoFundMe for Young and Connors' families as of Monday afternoon.

"If you have never met them or don't know them well they were the most kindhearted individuals a person could surround themselves with, founder Joey Picolli wrote.

"They were always the type of people to push others to be the best they can at whatever it was they were doing."

Young graduated from Point Pleasant Borough in 2020 while Connors graduated the year before. Connors played varsity basketball and Young played varsity baseball.

"The entire community is devastated by this loss, and the families of Cole and Sadi are completely distraught and heartbroken as it was so unexpected," Picolli said.

Funds will go towards costs associated with funeral services, and scholarships in the couple's names.

"These are beautiful people that were taken from us much too soon and any amount of money is greatly appreciated," Picolli writes. "Live like Cole and Sadi."

