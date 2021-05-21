Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Obituaries

Nicholas Moquete Of Midland Park Dies, 26

Cecilia Levine
Nick Moquete
Nick Moquete Photo Credit: Nick Moquete LinkedIn

Nicholas Moquete of Midland Park died on May 19, 2021. He was 26 years old.

Moquete graduated from Midland Park High School and went on to earn his bachelors and masters degrees from Seton Hall University, his obituary says.

He worked as a Fund Accountant at PEF Services LLC in West Orange.

Nick is survived by his parents, Ellen and Manuel Moquete; sisters Rachel (Michael), Katie (Ryan); nieces Penelope and Camilla; and nephew Quenn.

Visitation will be May 25 from 6 to 8 p.m., at the Vander Plaat Funeral Home in Wyckoff.

Click here for Nicholas Moquette's complete obituary.

