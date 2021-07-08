'My 600-Lb Life' Star From NJ Dead At 30

Contact Us
Gina Krasley rose to fame on popular TLC show "My 600-lb Life."
A 30-year-old New Jersey woman who rose to fame on popular TLC show "My 600-lb Life" has died.

Gina Marie Krasley, of Tuckerton, died at home on Aug. 1 surrounded by family, her obituary says.

A Galloway native, Krasley loved to dance and had a passion for inspiring others on TikTok -- proving "dancing has no size limit," her obit reads.

She hoped to one day open a dance studio for children with special needs.

Services will be held on Aug. 8 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Maxwell Funeral Home in Little Egg Harbor.

