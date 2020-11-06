Murphy Mourns COVID-19 Death Of 30-Year State Labor Employee, Trenton Soup Kitchen Volunteer

State officials are mourning another one of their own employees killed by coronavirus.

"We remember Ruthie Saab, who spent much of the past three decades as a dedicated and recognized employee of the New Jersey Department of Labor and Workforce Development," Gov. Phil Murphy said at a daily news briefing on Thursday.

State Labor Commissioner Robert Asaro-Angelo also offered words of praise for Saab and condolences to her family and co-workers.

She was a regular volunteer with the Trenton Area Soup Kitchen, and a founding member and president of the Sisters Club in Trenton.

"May God bless her," Murphy said, noting that the state death total from COVID-19 is an unfathomable 12, 443.

