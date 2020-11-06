Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Murphy Mourns COVID-19 Death Of 30-Year State Labor Employee, Trenton Soup Kitchen Volunteer

Jon Craig
Facebook @joncraigdv Email me Read More Stories
Ruthie Saab
Ruthie Saab Photo Credit: NJ Governor's Office

State officials are mourning another one of their own employees killed by coronavirus.

"We remember Ruthie Saab, who spent much of the past three decades as a dedicated and recognized employee of the New Jersey Department of Labor and Workforce Development," Gov. Phil Murphy said at a daily news briefing on Thursday.

State Labor Commissioner Robert Asaro-Angelo also offered words of praise for Saab and condolences to her family and co-workers. 

She was a regular volunteer with the Trenton Area Soup Kitchen, and a founding member and president of the Sisters Club in Trenton. 

"May God bless her," Murphy said, noting that the state death total from COVID-19 is an unfathomable 12, 443.

