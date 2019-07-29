Contact Us
Morris Thomas Of Belleville, 56, Owned Moey T's Hot Dogs

Paul Milo
Morris E. Thomas
Morris E. Thomas Photo Credit: Megaro Memorial Home

Morris E. "Moe" Thomas, a longtime Belleville resident who had recently moved to Wilmington, North Carolina, died July 21. He was 56.

Born in Belleville to George Thomas and Janet Nau, who survives him, he is also survived by his stepfather, Jean; his children  Deven Yates and his daughter, Mikaela and sons Elijah, and little Deven, Tareaa Surratt and her husband Steven and their daughters Mariah, Mashalyn, and Maliyah, Moe Thomas Jr. and his wife Kristin, Justin Pettit, and step-daughter Melissa Jones.

He is also survived by his sister Cheryl Beverly and her husband Timothy and their sons Markese and Chaz Beverly. He was preceded in death by his father George.

He owned and operated his own business, "Moey T's Hot Dogs," in various locations in New Jersey as well as in Virginia and North Carolina. He had many hobbies but above all loved to go fishing with family. He is fondly remembered for his unique sense of humor and ability to spread laughter among family and friends.

Visitation was held Saturday, followed by a private cremation. Arrangements were by Megaro Memorial Home, 503 Union Ave. in Belleville.

