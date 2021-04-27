Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Morris County Native, Parsippany Hills High School Grad Neeli Thadikonda Dies Suddenly At 23

Valerie Musson
Parsippany Hills High School
Parsippany Hills High School Photo Credit: Google Maps

Morris County native and Parsippany Hills High School graduate Neeliagni K. Thadikonda died suddenly at his home on April 23. He was 23.

Born in Harrison, Thadikonda grew up in the Powder Mills section of Parsippany-Troy Hills, according to his obituary.

Thadikonda earned a Bachelor’s Degree from William Paterson University after graduating from high school, his memorial says.

Thadikonda is survived by his parents, Kiran and Suneetha (Sreehari) Thadikonda; and his brother, brother, Prithvi Thadikonda.

Thadikonda’s funeral was held April 27 at the S.J. Priola Parsippany Funeral Service in Lake Hiawatha.

Click here for the full obituary.

