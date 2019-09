Kelsey Rose DeJesus, formerly of Morris and Sussex counties, died on Sept. 16.

She was 29 years old.

A Pompton Plains native, Kelsey was remembered for her contagious smile and adventurous personality.

She attended Vernon Township High School as well as Montclair State University and Sussex County Community College, her Facebook page says.

Burial was held at Glenwood Cemetery in Vernon.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.