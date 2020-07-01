Morris County Native Jake Litus Remembered As Man Whose 'Love Knew No Bounds'

Several communities are mourning the death of a 26-year-old man with Morris County roots whose “loyalty and love for his family and friends knew no bounds," his obituary said.

Jake Ryan Litus was born in Denville and died Monday, Dec. 30. He lived in Yardley, PA, and attended Notre Dame High School in Lawrenceville.

Jake earned an environmental science degree from Susquehanna University and went on to work as an environmental specialist at the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection, his obituary says

Jake was known for loving nature, taking frequent trips and participating in athletics. An avid camper, hiker and snowboarder, Jake loved “just about any outdoor activity," according to the obit.

Lake is survived by his parents, Allison and Jodi Litus; his older sister, Lainey, his brothers, Justin, Josh and Jett; his maternal grandfather, Alfred Villoresi and paternal grandmother, Carol Kindt-Villoresi; his paternal grandfather, Lou Litus, as well as numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, extended family members and close friends.

“He was the life of the party wherever he went," hit obituary said.

"His loyalty and love for his family and friends knew no bounds…He will be missed more than words could ever express."

Click here to view Jake Litus’s full obituary at Tuttle Funeral Home.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.