Obituaries

Morris County Native, Dedicated Children’s Educator Stephanie Palmieri Dies At Age 20

Valerie Musson
Morris County native and children’s educator Stephanie Rachael Palmieri died July 24 at the age of 20.
Morris County native and children’s educator Stephanie Rachael Palmieri died July 24 at the age of 20.

Palmieri spent most of her life in East Hanover before attending college at the University of Rhode Island and later at West Virginia University, her obituary says.

But despite traveling to different states throughout her life, Palmieri “felt a deep sense of attachment” to East Hanover’s vibrant people and traditions.

Palmieri dedicated her life to children’s education and had worked in various capacities in classrooms and daycare centers.

“Stephanie was deeply passionate about her field in a way that’s rare to find,” her obituary says. “Her enthusiasm and appreciation for life were admirable.”

Palmieri was known even as a child for her contagious smile and sense of humor, her memorial says.

“Stephanie had a magnetic personality,” reads her obituary. “People naturally gravitated towards her humor, her dedication, and her perseverance.”

Palmieri is survived by her mother, Gayle E. (Bacci) Palmieri; sister, Lauren Palmieri; twin brother, Daniel Palmieri, as well as many aunts, uncles, cousins, and close friends.

Palmieri’s memorial visitation will be held Friday at Leonardis Memorial Home on Ridgedale Avenue in Florham Park.

Donations can be made in Palmieri’s memory to the Children’s Home Society through GoFundMe.

Click here to view the full obituary of Stephanie Rachael Palmieri.

