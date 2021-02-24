Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Paterson Fugitive Punched Baby In Stomach, Bribed Kids To Lie About It, Authorities Charge
Obituaries

Morris County Native, Culinary Tech School Grad Nicole Cistaro Dies, 27

Valerie Musson
Email me Read More Stories
Morris County native and culinary technology school graduate Nicole E. Cistaro died Feb. 17 at the age of 27.
Morris County native and culinary technology school graduate Nicole E. Cistaro died Feb. 17 at the age of 27. Photo Credit: Facebook/Nicole Cistaro-Yopp

Morris County native and culinary technology school graduate Nicole E. Cistaro died Feb. 17 at the age of 27.

Cistaro lived in Hanover Township and graduated from the Morris County School of Technology Culinary Arts Academy in 2011, her obituary says.

Cistaro then furthered her education by earning a Nursing License in 2014, her memorial says.

Cistaro is survived by her parents, Gene and Cathy Cistaro; her brother, Erik Cistaro, as well as several extended family members and close friends.

“May she forever rest in peace,” reads her obituary.

Cistaro’s memorial service has not yet been scheduled.

Click here for the full obituary.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.