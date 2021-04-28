Morris County Native, Artist, Skateboarder Michael Imperante Dies, 27

Morris County native, artist and skateboarder Michael A. Imperante died suddenly at home on April 21. He was 27.

Born in Denville, Imperante lived in Bloomfield at the time of his death, his obituary says.

Imperante manifested his creativity through drawing, writing and other art forms and enjoyed skateboarding, his memorial says.

Imperante was also known for his one-of-a-kind spirit, wit, perspective and imagination.

“His struggle is over and for those of us left, ours will begin,” his memorial reads.

“You will be missed Michael, we will keep you with us, always in our hearts.”

Imperante’s funeral will be held April 28 at 2 p.m. at Cochran Funeral Home on High Street in Hackettstown.

Donations in Imperante’s memory can be made to Boards For Bros.

