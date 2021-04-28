Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Bias Incident: Bergen Man Shouts At Asian Customer That Chinese Caused COVID, Police Say
Obituaries

Morris County Native, Artist, Skateboarder Michael Imperante Dies, 27

Valerie Musson
Email me Read More Stories
Morris County native, artist and skateboarder Michael A. Imperante died suddenly at home on April 21. He was 27.
Morris County native, artist and skateboarder Michael A. Imperante died suddenly at home on April 21. He was 27. Photo Credit: Instagram (@dirty_fingercrails)

Morris County native, artist and skateboarder Michael A. Imperante died suddenly at home on April 21. He was 27.

Born in Denville, Imperante lived in Bloomfield at the time of his death, his obituary says.

Imperante manifested his creativity through drawing, writing and other art forms and enjoyed skateboarding, his memorial says.

Imperante was also known for his one-of-a-kind spirit, wit, perspective and imagination.

“His struggle is over and for those of us left, ours will begin,” his memorial reads.

“You will be missed Michael, we will keep you with us, always in our hearts.”

Imperante’s funeral will be held April 28 at 2 p.m. at Cochran Funeral Home on High Street in Hackettstown.

Donations in Imperante’s memory can be made to Boards For Bros.

Click here for the full obituary.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.